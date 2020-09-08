Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Illinois man is seeking Guinness World Records recognition as the world's oldest scuba diver after he took a plunge into the water to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Bill Lambert of Rockford suited up Monday, two days after he turned 100, and went for a 27-minute scuba dive in South Beloit's Pearl Lake.

The world's oldest scuba diver record is currently held by British diver Wallace Raymond Woolley, who took a dive in 2019 at the age of 96 years and 3 days.

Lambert said he went diving in Mexico at age 98, but the dive was not submitted for Guinness recognition.

The diver, who had to stay underwater for at least 20 minutes to qualify, said he is hoping to beat his own record by diving at age 101 next year.