Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indonesia came to the rescue of a kitten found trapped inside a large water jug, with only its head sticking out from the opening.

The West Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency said residents found the 5-gallon jug with the kitten inside and brought it to the fire station in Cengkareng.

Advertisement

The kitten had apparently squeezed into the jug and found itself unable to get back out, ending up with only its head protruding from the narrow opening.

The firefighters carefully cut through the plastic jug to free the kitten. The operation took about 30 minutes, the rescuers said.

The residents who first discovered the kitten decided to take it home with them, the firefighters said.