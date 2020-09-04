Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The makers of Wotsits Giant snacks in Britain broke a Guinness world record by cooking up a puffed corn snack measuring 35 feet long.

A team of eight workers at the Walker factory in Leicester worked for 2 hours, 29 minutes to cook up the extra-giant Wotsits Giant.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to measure the massive snack, which ended up 35 feet long -- about as long as 164 average Wotsits Giant snacks combined.

The creators of the snack said it had to be made by hand because it was too large to fit inside the company's ovens.