The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Largo man attempting to park at the Pinellas Justice Center ended up driving his pickup truck directly into a retention pond. Photo courtesy of the Florida Highway Patrol

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida said a pickup truck had to be fished out of the retention pond outside a courthouse when the driver's boot became stuck on the accelerator while attempting to park.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 64-year-old Largo man was attempting to park at the Pinellas Justice Center in Clearwater when his boot became stuck on the accelerator and the truck went over a raised curb, crashed through a fence and plunged into the retention pond.

The driver was able to exit the vehicle and return to shore safely with assistance from Pinellas County Sheriff's Office personnel. He was not injured.

A tow truck was brought to the scene and fished the pickup out of the water.