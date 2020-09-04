Sept. 4 (UPI) -- An international group of Harry Potter fans came together virtually to break the Guinness World Record for the most people to simultaneously board a broom online.

Bloomsbury Publishing, which organized the event to celebrate the upcoming Oct. 6 release of Quidditch Through the Ages, by J.K. Rowling with illustrations by Emily Gravett, said 133 households participated in the broom boarding event online.

The publisher said participants logged on from 40 different countries, including Britain, Australia, India, Spain, Canada, France, the Czech Republic, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Brazil, South Africa, Oman, the United States and the Philippines.

A Guinness representative was present on the live stream to verify the new record when the 133 participating households all boarded their brooms in the style of Quidditch players from the Harry Potter series.