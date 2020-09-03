Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Wildlife rescuers and firefighters responded to a suburban house in Australia when a young boy spotted a koala up a tree outside his home.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and personnel from Toowoomba Koala and Wildlife Rescue responded to the home in Toowoomba on Thursday after a young resident, Elijah Cullen, spotted the young marsupial in a tree.

Firefighters said RSPCA officials were concerned about the koala's safety in a residential area with high traffic and a lot of dogs.

The rescue marked the first outing for the fire department's new $1.3 million rescue truck, which includes a lift that took rescuers up the tree to capture the wayward koala.

The Toowoomba Koala and Wildlife Rescue said the koala, dubbed Rose, is being cared for by volunteers.