Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a beach in Florida to help a man with an unusual problem -- a nurse shark latched onto his arm.

Witness Jeremy Porter captured photos and video in Jensen Beach when a man came out of the water cradling a nurse shark that latched onto his arm.

Lifeguards summoned Martin County Fire personnel, who can be seen in video footage pouring alcohol on the shark's face in an attempt to get it to let go of the man's arm.

Porter said the shark finally let go of the man's arm after about 20 minutes and was returned to the water.

Experts said nurse sharks are docile and normally not dangerous, but have been known to bite if provoked.