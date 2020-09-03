Virginia resident Tony Miles bought 20 identical tickets for a Pick 4 drawing and each ended up winning a $5,000 top prize, earning Miles a total $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Virginia man won $100,000 from a lottery drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by taking a gamble on 20 identical tickets.

Tony Miles of South Boston told Virginia Lottery officials he bought 20 tickets for the Aug. 22 Pick 4 night drawing and each ticket bore the number combination 1-9-2-9.

The tickets, purchased from Centerville Mart, matched all four numbers in the drawing and each earned Miles a $5,000 top prize -- a total jackpot of $100,000.

Miles said his only immediate plan for his winnings is to pay off some bills.