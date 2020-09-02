An Australian lottery player who has been following the same routine for 30 years, and using the same set of numbers for nearly as long, ended up winning more than $400,000 in a TattsLotto drawing. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian man who has followed the same lottery routine for 30 years -- and has used the same numbers for almost as long -- had her patience pay off with a jackpot of more than $400,000.

The Mornington, Victoria, man, who chose to remain anonymous, told The Lott officials that his ticket for Saturday's TattsLotto drawing, which he purchased at Mornington Authorized Newsagency, was par of a decades-old routine.

"I've been playing for 30 years and for quite a long while, I've been playing the same numbers. They weren't anything special, but I just stuck with them as I couldn't be bothered changing them. That's what did it," the man said.

The routine paid off Saturday in the form of a $407,441.52 jackpot. The winner is now making plans for his winnings.

"I'll start by paying off the mortgage, getting a new car and helping the kids out. Hopefully, at some point, we can travel overseas too," he said. "It will also speed up my retirement plans for sure."