Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A pair of anglers on a California river ended up calling the authorities when they reeled in a pair of particularly deadly catches -- homemade pipe bombs.

John Kenyon said he was fishing with family members on the Sacramento River, near the mouth of Battle Creek, when he reeled in an unexpected object.

"My father-in-law had the net ready and we got it up towards the boat and we thought it was an anchor," Kenyon told KOVR-TV. "My father-in-law said it's a bomb, and he's like, 'Everybody gets to the front of the boat!'"

Kenyon said he was in the process of calling the Shasta County Sheriff's Office when a nearby fisherman called out.

"He yelled at me and said, 'it's another bomb,'" Kenyon said.

The Shasta County Bomb Squad responded to the scene and confirmed the objects were homemade pipe bombs. Both bombs were live, investigators said. The bombs were safely detonated at the scene.

Kenyon said he believes the bombs were likely thrown into the water by other anglers.

"I think that they're trying to blow up salmon, knocking them out and having them float up and taking them," Kenyon said.