Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A property listed for $75 million in Virginia comes with amenities, including a winery, a brewery, a go-cart track -- and some of Budweiser's retired Clydesdale horses.

The Mount Ida Estate, which encompassed 4,500 acres, features 26 houses and was once owned by Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy -- Louis Vuitton SE.

The current owner, Tom Sullivan, spent about $100 million on renovations and upgrades to the property, listing agency Sotheby's said.

The upgrades include the fully functioning winery and brewery, go-cart track, event spaces, two tennis courts, a pool, a 180-foot water slide and a collection of Clydesdale horses that were formerly part of Budweiser's famous herd.

"Everything is just in immaculate condition ... just unbelievable condition," Daniel Heider of Sotheby's told WVIR-TV. "There's not any aspect of Mount Ida that has been neglected. It's certainly one of the largest parcels of its kind and I would say really nothing is of its equal."

The listing agency said the estate would take the title of Virginia's most expensive property if it sells for the $75 million asking price.