Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A diver who takes near-daily plunges into California's American River said he encountered an unusual item under water -- a prosthetic leg -- and was able to return it to its owner.

Karl Bly, who runs the American River Lost & Found Facebook, said he regularly finds phones and other devices at the bottom of the water, but the prosthetic leg discovery was a first for him.

"Once I got past the foot that was on it, the human-looking foot, I saw the mechanics of it and realized it was a prosthetic leg and I just knew immediately somebody needed it back," Bly told CBS Sacramento.

Bly posted a photo of the leg on his Facebook page and he soon received a message from the leg's owner, a man named Scott.

"He came down right away to pick it up. Very very thankful. He just went on and on about how he needed it to get back to work," Bly said.

Bly said the man told him the leg would have cost $15,000 to replace, making it the most expensive item the diver has fished out of the river this year.

"If you're bringing something valuable on the river, make sure it floats," Bly said.