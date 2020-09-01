Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A cinema enthusiast in Manitoba is going for a Guinness World Record by attempting to see Tenet in theaters 120 times.

Craig Sharpe, 47, of Winnipeg began his attempt Aug. 26 and attended his 15th screening of Tenet early Tuesday afternoon in his quest to see the Christopher Nolan film 120 times.

Sharpe said his goal is to break the Guinness World Record for most cinema productions attended -- same film. The record is currently held by Australian woman Joanne Connor, who attended 108 screenings of Bohemian Rhapsody in early 2019.

Sharpe said he expects his attempt to take about 30 days.

"The rules from Guinness are: you have from the time that it's opened and it only counts when it's a first-run movie," Sharpe told the Winnipeg Free Press. "The moment it's available for download or purchase, that window closes."

The rules also require Sharpe to stay for the entire movie, including the credits.

"When they say beginning to end they mean beginning to end," he said. "All two hours and 31 minutes."

The cinema enthusiast said he has yet to tire of the film after more than 10 screenings.

"Personally, I don't see any flaws in this movie," he said.