Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 4 drawing ended up with 1,400 winners when the drawn numbers turned out to be 2-2-2-2.

Lottery officials said the "lucky 2's" came up in Sunday night's drawing, marking a win for 1,400 purchased tickets.

The lottery said a total $3.5 million in prizes are due to be awarded from the drawing in amounts of $2,500 and $5,000, depending on the price paid for the ticket.

"Quadruple number combinations are by far the lottery's most popular played sequences," the lottery said.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.