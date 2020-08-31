A Queensland, Australia, woman who won a lottery jackpot worth more than $400,000 said she has been using the same set of "random" numbers for about 20 years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who has been using the same set of "random numbers" to play the lottery for 20 years had her patience pay off with a jackpot totaling more than $400,000.

The Meadowbrook, Queensland, woman told The Lott officials the Saturday Gold Lotto ticket she bought from the IGA Meadowbrook store bore the same set of numbers she has been using for two decades.

"I've been playing those particular numbers for about 20 years," the woman said. "They're numbers I chose a long time ago. I think they were just random numbers, I can't even remember."

The numbers paid off Saturday in the form of a $409,465.40 jackpot.

The woman said it's "a little early to decide" what she will do with her winnings, but she is making some plans.

"I'll put some aside for the future. It will definitely help my little family get ahead," she said. "Maybe I'll invest some in property, but I'll definitely be sharing with the family."