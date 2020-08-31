Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A long-distance swimmer spent 24 hours swimming non-stop in Lake Michigan to raise money for an Illinois diabetes charity.

Marian Cardwell, who previously swam across the English Channel in 2012, said she had originally planned to swim across Lake Michigan from Chicago to Grand Haven, Mich., but her plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cardwell instead spent 24 hours swimming non-stop along the Wilmette, Ill., coastline and raised more than $10,000 for the Chicago Diabetes Project.

The swimmer said she is now planning to attempt her cross-lake swim in August 2021, with an aim of setting a world record for the longest unassisted open water swim.