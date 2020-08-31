Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman who threw a message in a bottle containing her husband's ashes into the ocean during a Florida trip said the bottle was found two years later in Spain.

Mary Whitt of Somerset said she took a trip to Daytona Beach with her family two months after her husband, Jerry Whitt, died suddenly.

Whitt decided to put Jerry's ashes into a bottle with a photo and a note and threw it into the Atlantic Ocean.

"I thought that this would be a good way that he could travel," Whitt told WKYT-TV.

Whitt said she received an email recently from the Alvarez family in Carballo, Spain. The family said they had been visiting Razo Beach on the northwest coast of the country Aug. 13 when they found the bottle containing Jerry Whitt's ashes.

Whitt said she asked the family to scatter Jerry's ashes into the Atlantic, and they sent her a video showing her wishes in action.

"It touched all of our hearts," Whitt told the Commonwealth Journal. "It's just so heartwarming and touching that they are this good to us."