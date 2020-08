Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An Alabama woman captured video of a roadside mailbox being raided by an unusual thief -- a hungry goat.

Ila Mazingo posted a video to Facebook showing a goat munching on mail from a mailbox at the side of her road in Toxey.

Advertisement

"This cannot be made up. Welcome to Toxey," Mazingo wrote.

The resident said the goat had escaped from a nearby property and was soon recaptured by its owner.