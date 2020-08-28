Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police in Luxembourg said they captured a wallaby several days after it escaped from its owner's property across the Belgian border.

Investigators said they had been pursuing the wallaby, a smaller cousin of the kangaroo, for about a week when it was finally captured Thursday near Redange-sur-Attert, a town located near the border with Belgium.

Police said the wallaby had escaped from a private owner in Belgium and crossed the border, where it was dubbed "Jumper" by locals.

The wallaby was safely captured with a net after several unsuccessful attempts, police said.

Wallabies are legal to keep as pets in Belgium, but are not allowed in Luxembourg. It was unclear whether the animal would be returned to its owner across the border.