Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A New York state man broke his own Guinness World Record when he ripped 29 license plates in half in one minute.

Bill Clark, who previously set the record at 23 license plates in 2018, tore through 29 plates Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton.

Advertisement

The event was hosted by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, a local minor league baseball team.

Clark said Guinness had approached him about beating his own record to raise money for frontline workers and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"The truth is when Guinness contacted me I really didn't want to do it. But with the charities and everything else I decided it would be a good thing to do," Clark told WBNG-TV.