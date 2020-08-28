Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Japanese company unveiled its prototype flying car to the public with a 4-minute test flight.

SkyDrive Inc. announced the successful test flight of its SD-03 flying car model at the Toyota Test Field in Toyota, Japan.

The single-seat flying car, billed as the world's smallest electric vertical takeoff and landing model, took flight for about 4 minutes.

The vehicle resembles a motorcycle with four attached propellers giving it the power of flight. The SD-03 is currently capable of maintaining flight for about 10 minutes, and the company is now aiming to expand that time to 30 minutes.

SkyDrive said it is aiming to have a commercially available version of the car completed by 2023.