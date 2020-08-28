Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A group of scenic Brazilian islands that have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic are reopening for tourists -- but only to those who can prove they had COVID-19.

Authorities in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco said the Fernando de Noronha archipelago, a group of 21 volcanic islands, is preparing to allow its first visitors since closing in mid-March to slow the spread of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Guilherme Rocha, the state's administrator, said those seeking to visit the islands can apply online, but must provide proof they already had COVID-19.

Rocha said prospective tourists must submit either a positive test for the disease that is at least 20 days old, or a test showing the presence of COVID-19 antibodies in their blood.

The World Health Organization previously warned no evidence exists that people who already had COVID-19 are immune to further infection.