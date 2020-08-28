A lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair, wrapped in a telegram stained with his blood, is up for auction online. Photo courtesy RR Auction

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A lock of Abraham Lincoln's hair wrapped in a telegram stained with the 16th president's blood is up for auction online.

RR Auction, based in Boston, said the lock of hair and telegram, which provides details of Lincoln's assassination in 1865, are expected to fetch up to $75,000.

The 2 inches of Lincoln's hair was removed during his postmortem examination after the president was fatally shot by John Wilkes Booth.

The hair ended up in the custody of Dr. Lyman Beecher Todd, a cousin of Lincoln's widow, Mary Todd Lincoln. The doctor was present at the postmortem examination and is believed to have wrapped the lock of hair in the telegram, which had been sent to him the previous day by his assistant, George Kinnear.

The telegram is stained with what is believed to be the slain president's blood.

Bidding for the two items closes Sept. 12.