An Illinois resident used their grandparents' wedding date as inspiration for their numbers in two different lottery drawings and ended up winning with both tickets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An Illinois lottery player scored wins in two different drawing games by using numbers based on their grandparents' wedding anniversary.

The Lisle resident, who requested anonymity, told Illinois Lottery officials they took inspiration from their grandparents' July 16, 1941, wedding when buying tickets for the Pick 3 and Pick 4 drawings.

The Pick 3 ticket, bearing the numbers 7-1-6, scored a $290 prize, while the Pick 4 ticket, with the numbers 1-9-4-1, won $1,080. The Pick 4 drawing was held July 16, the 79th anniversary of the wedding.

The winner said they had been researching family history shortly before buying the tickets.

"I just had a good feeling about it. I was thinking about my grandparents, who helped raise me and we were very close," the player said.