Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Florida said they rescued a kitten trapped in an underground storm drainage pipe between two manholes.

Delray Beach Fire and Rescue said a woman contacted firefighters Wednesday afternoon to report hearing a meow coming from underneath Congress Avenue in Delray Beach.

Advertisement

The firefighters arrived and determined there was a kitten stuck in a pipe between manholes, about 6 feet underground.

The department said the rescuers used water from a hose to guide the kitten to where a firefighter was able to go down a manhole and bring the feline back to the surface.

The kitten was taken to Palm Beach County Animal Control.