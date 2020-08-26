Deborah Rose, 64, of Thorold, Ontario, won a lottery jackpot of more than $750,000 using a set of lucky numbers that came to her in a dream. Photo courtesy of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp.

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- An Ontario woman who scored a lottery jackpot worth more than $750,000 told officials her winning numbers came to her in a dream.

Deborah Rose, 64, of Thorold, told Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. officials she bought her ticket for the Lotto Max drawing from Avondale in Port Colborne and selected her own set of lucky numbers that she has been playing ever since the digits came to her in a dream.

Advertisement

Rose visited lottery headquarters this week to collect her prize and recalled she "wasn't having a very good day" when she checked her ticket for the July 28 drawing.

"But it surely made my day when I saw the Big Winner message appear," Rose said. "I remember saying 'What?' And then started crying."

The player ended up collecting a jackpot of $760,482.30.

Rose said she is planning to share her winnings with her children and do some traveling.

"I really want to visit Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria," Rose said.