A European wolf escaped from Belgium's Pairi Daiza zoo and spent a night on the loose before being recaptured. Photo by janprazak/Pixabay.com

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A zoo in Belgium said a 3-year-old wolf was safely recaptured after escaping from its enclosure and spending a night on the loose.

Pairi Daiza, a zoo in Brugelette, Hainaut province, said the female European wolf escaped from her enclosure Monday night after erosion caused a piece of the retaining wall around the habitat to collapse.

Brugelette Mayor Andre Desmarliere said local farmers were warned to keep an extra close eye on their sheep and other animals during the wolf's time on the loose.

Zoo officials said the wolf was captured safely Tuesday morning in an open field near the facility.

The wolf was not injured and is not believed to have caused any injuries during its time on the loose.