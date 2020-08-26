Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Employees at a Texas nail salon went dumpster diving behind the business to reunite a customer with a wedding ring that accidentally ended up in the trash.

Rosana Ramirez said she very rarely removes the wedding ring that has been on her finger for 21 years, but she took it off during a recent visit to Q Nails & Salon in Portland.

"I set the ring on the little tablecloth that they put on the table," Ramirez told KRIS-TV.

The customer said she didn't realize until the next day that she had left the ring behind at the store.

Ramirez returned to the business and reviewed security camera footage with owner Henry Ho. They discovered the ring had been thrown away with the disposable tablecloth.

A group of employees joined Ramirez and Ho in searching through the dumpster behind the store for the right bag, as the trash was due to be collected the next day.

"We went through every single bag of trash in that dumpster," Ramirez said.

She said the very last bag contained the tablecloth and her missing ring.

"With everything that we've been going through with the pandemic and job losses and all of this -- it felt really good," Ramirez said. "It gives you hope in people. They could have just said, 'Oh well, you lost your ring. Too bad, go home.' But they were so kind and so helpful."