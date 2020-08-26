Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida called for help from an animal handler when deputies were unable to wrangle a loose bull that took an overnight tour of a city.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies responded Tuesday night to search for a bull seen running loose through the streets of Cooper City.
The bull was caught on video by witnesses and doorbell cameras.
A police helicopter and an animal handler were called in to assist with efforts to locate and capture the bovine.
The bull was seen still wandering loose at 4 a.m. Wednesday, but reports indicated the animal was captured in the morning.
The origins of the loose bull remained a mystery Wednesday morning.