Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials on Tuesday rescued a bear that had become trapped in a culvert on a Colorado property.

Plumber Kevin Deshazer said he put in the culvert last week at a property in the Priest Creek Ranch area of Steamboat Springs. He checked Tuesday morning on the waterline beneath the culvert and discovered a bear trapped inside.

Kyle Bond, a wildlife officer with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, was summoned to the scene and put the bear to sleep with a tranquilizer.

The bear then was hoisted out of the hole using a tractor and a towing strap.

Bond said the bear would be relocated to northern Routt County and released Tuesday afternoon.