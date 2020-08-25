The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were 1,303 top prizes won in Monday night's Carolina Pick 4 drawing, when the winning numbers came up 9-9-9-9. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- The North Carolina Education Lottery said there were a total 1,303 $5,000 top prize winners when the number combination 9-9-9-9 came up in a Carolina Pick 4 drawing.

Lottery officials said 1,303 people won the $5,000 top prize and 1,095 people won the $2,500 second prize when the four nines were drawn Monday night.

Advertisement

The lottery said a total $9.2 million in prizes were won Monday, setting a new record for a single Pick 4 drawing.

Officials said winners have 180 days to claim their prizes.