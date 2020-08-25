A wedding ring lost nearly 18 years ago by British Columbia woman Salle Manning turned up in a dresser she recently sold to a neighbor. Photo by Raphigrafie/Pixabay.com

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A British Columbia woman who lost her family heirloom wedding ring nearly 18 years ago said the ring was found hidden inside a dresser she sold to a neighbor.

Salle Manning of Salmon Arm said she received a Facebook message last week from Katherine Bangma Sears, a neighbor who had recently bought her old dresser on Facebook Marketplace.

Bangma Sears asked if Manning was missing any jewelry. The item in question was a 103-year-old wedding ring that originally belonged to Manning's grandmother.

Manning said her mother gave her the ring 27 years ago when she became engaged to her now-husband, Frank, and she wore the ring and her grandmother's gown on her wedding day. She said the ring went missing about 18 years ago.

She said she searched for the ring in all of her furniture, but it remained elusive until she sold the vintage 1930s dresser to Bangma Sears.

Manning said she is now planning to pass the ring down to her 20-year-old daughter.