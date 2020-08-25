Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Police and wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a bull elk that was trapped in a swimming pool.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northeast Region said Wildlife Officer Chase Rylands and Estes Park Police Officer Skylar Watson responded to where the large animal was found unable to climb out of the pool in Estes Park.

Rylands was able to lasso the elk's antlers and pull it toward the swimming pool stairs. Watson attached the other end of the rope to a pickup truck and the staircase railing became an improvised pulley system.

The elk ran off with the rope still around its antlers, but rescuers said it was not knotted and should fall off on its own.