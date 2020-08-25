Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A Tennessee woman said her pet tortoise escaped from her home and was on the loose for 74 days before being located about an eighth of a mile from her home.

Lynn Cole said her 150-pound Sulcata tortoise, Solomon, escaped from her home via unknown means June 8 and the 15-year-old reptile was nowhere to be found.

"If you knew the number of searches that were launched by ourselves, and other community groups and individuals," Cole told CNN. "He just eluded our ability to spot him."

Cole posted in missing pets Facebook groups and contacted local zoos in the hopes of locating Solomon. She said his species, also known as the African spurred tortoise, are used to the hot North African climate and she was concerned her pet's health would be endangered when local temperatures cool.

She said Solomon had been on the loose for about 74 days when she received word that an animal matching his description was spotted at a construction site near her home.

Cole said she and her husband rushed to the location, about an eighth of a mile from her house, and found Solomon caked in mud but otherwise seemingly healthy. She said he apparently found plenty of grass, dandelions and other plants to graze on during his time on the loose.

The pet owner said she is looking into options to have Solomon fitted with a GPS device so he can more easily be located if he wanders off on another adventure.