Penrith, New South Wales, woman who played the same lottery numbers every week for six years said she changed her numbers for the first time and ended up winning a $1.8 million jackpot. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- An Australian woman who plays the same lottery drawing every week said she changed up her numbers for the first time in six years and scored a $1.8 million jackpot.

The Penrith, New South Wales, woman told The Lott officials she has been playing the Saturday Lotto every week for several years.

Advertisement

"I play Saturday Lotto every week and I've been playing the same numbers for six years," the woman said. "But you wouldn't believe it, it was a week ago when I decided to change the numbers I've been playing for all these years and that's what won me division one."

The ticket the player purchased online matched the numbers drawn Saturday -- 43-2-16-9-7 with supplementary numbers 20 and 34 -- to win the $1.8 million jackpot.

The winner said she is making plans for her windfall.

"The first thing that came to mind was no more renting," she said. "It will mean everything to me and my family to own our very own home. We're going to buy a big house with a granny flat so all our family can come and stay."

"We'd also love a new car and we'll be helping out our children," the winner said.