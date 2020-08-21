Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Japanese museum dedicated to the history and practices of ninjas was targeted by thieves who apparently knew something of stealth and speed themselves -- stealing $9,470 in three minutes.

The Iga-ryu Ninja Museum, located in Iga, Mie Prefecture, said there were no staff members inside when the late-night thieves broke in and triggered an alarm.

Advertisement

Police were summoned to the scene and determined the thieves had used a crowbar to force the door open and made off with a 330-pound safe containing admission fees from more than 1,000 visitors.

The museum said about $9,470 was inside the safe.

The thieves are believed to have been in and out of the museum in about three minutes.

The museum is dedicated to the history and practices of ninjas, who were known for their skills in espionage, assassination, sabotage and guerrilla warfare. The practice of ninjutsu -- the art of stealth -- is believed to date back to at least the 14th century.