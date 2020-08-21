A Michigan man said a local store being sold out of his preferred scratch-off lottery ticket led to his winning $1 million from the ticket he selected instead. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a store being sold out of his preferred scratch-off lottery ticket turned out to be fortuitous when his second choice earned him a $1 million jackpot.

The Alpena County man told Michigan Lottery officials he visited The Corner Depot store in Alpena with the intention of buying a specific $10 scratch-off ticket.

"I was looking for a different $10 instant game, but the store was out," the man said. "I saw the Emerald 10's ticket and decided to give it a try."

The player said he initially thought he had won $1,000 and didn't realize his error until he moved on to scratching another ticket.

"I scratched the ticket, and thought I won $1,000 and set it aside. I started scratching the second ticket I bought, and all the zeros caught my eye. When I focused in on the prize amount, I couldn't believe it," the man said.

The winner said he plans to use some of his prize money for home repair project and invest the remainder.