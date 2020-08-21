Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A customer at a California grocery store captured video of a shoplifting wear strolling into the store and nonchalantly walking off with a bag of chips in its mouth.

Adina Baidoo said she was leaving the Safeway store in Kings Beach with her cart when she nearly ended up in a head-on collision with the bear.

"So there was this woman walking out of Safeway and almost into a bear.... that was me... I'm the woman," Baidoo said in a Facebook post.

She said a witness made a high-pitched sound that caused her to look up in time to avoid walking right into the animal.

Baidoo captured video of the bear eating some garbage from next to a trash can and went to take her groceries to her van.

The woman said she looked moments later and discovered the bear had wandered into the store through the front doors.

She filmed as the animal grabbed a bag of Tostitos chips in its mouth and left the store without paying for the snack.