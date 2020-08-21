Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Collectibles company Funko broke a Guinness world record when is used 8,600 of its Pop! Vinyl figures to create the world's largest mosaic.

The company used 8,600 Pop! Vinyl figures in their boxes to create an image of Modesh, Dubai's mascot, at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai.

The mosaic, which took a team of artists 16 hours over four days to assemble, measured 1697.5 square feet, taking the Guinness record for the largest packaged product mosaic in the world.

Funko shared a time lapse video of the mosaic's creation on Facebook.