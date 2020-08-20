An Australian man who won a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000 said he used a set of numbers that his family has been using for lottery drawings for about 50 years. Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- An Australian man won a lottery jackpot of more than $700,000 by playing a set of numbers that his family has been using for lottery drawings for 50 years.

The Red Hill, Queensland, man told The Lott officials he selected his own numbers when he purchased a ticket for Monday night's Monday & Wednesday Gold Lotto drawing on the lottery's website.

"They're some family birth dates and other numbers. My family's been playing them for about 50 years," the man revealed. "I kept his numbers and have been playing them consistently for a while now."

The family's patience paid off when the numbers scored the man a $719,400 jackpot.