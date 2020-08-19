Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Nova Scotia man collected a $13.2 million lottery jackpot just seven years after winning a $2.4 million jackpot from the same game.

Raymond Lillington of Dingwall told Atlantic Lottery officials friends and family members made fun of him for continuing to play the lottery after winning a $2.4 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot in 2013.

"I still played and people said, 'You'll never win again,' and I said, 'Of course I will,'" Lillington said. "But that was a joke! I never imagined this could actually happen."

Lillington and his wife, Gayle, said they were both shocked to win $13.2 million from the Aug. 15 Lotto 6.49 drawing.

"Winning twice is what makes this all so hard to believe," Lillington said. "What are the odds? I could never expect this, and it's so much money that it's hard to absorb that information."

The couple said their first jackpot went toward a new home, new vehicles, traveling and making their retirement comfortable. They said the latest prize will allow them to share generously with their children and grandchildren.

"Our kids are even more mesmerized than we are. They just can't believe it," Lillington said. "My oldest texted me a million times today -- he can't eat, he can't sleep, the kids just can't believe it's real."