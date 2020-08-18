Aug. 18 (UPI) -- A British stunt motorcyclist set a new world record when he popped a wheelie while sitting on his handlebars and traveling at 109 mph.

County Durham resident Jonny Davies, aka Stunter Jonny, took his Suzuki GSX-R1000 up to 109 mph while doing a wheelie and sitting on the handlebars, a trick known as a handlebar wheelie or a highchair wheelie.

Advertisement

Davies said he thinks he can beat his own record, as he got up to 122 mph during practice runs before the official record attempt.

The feat bested the previous record of 108 mph, set by Irish motorcyclist Enda Wright in 2006.