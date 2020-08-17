Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Officials in New York said the city's two bedbug-sniffing beagles will retiring after many years of service.

The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development said the dogs, Nemo, 10, and Mickey, 11, have taken part in more than 30,000 inspections since becoming the department's bedbug sniffers in 2011.

The department said Mickey and Nemo, named for popular Disney characters, will retire within the next of couple years, once the city has identified and trained replacement canines.

The dogs will spend their retirement in the care of a member of the department.