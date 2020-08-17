Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A student in India attempted a Guinness World Record by covering a 6,055-square-foot sheet of paper in floral doodles.

R Monisha, a final year student at Sankara College of Science and Commerce at Saravanampatti spent 13 1/2 hours doodling on the giant sheet of paper Saturday at Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology in Kuniyamuthur.

Monisha, whose process was witnessed by four art teachers, was attempting to take the Guinness record for largest drawing by an individual from Scottish artist Johanna Basford, who spent 12 hours in November 2019 etching floral doodles on a 5,381-square-foot sheet of paper.

Guinness required the drawing to be completed in a single session, allowing Monisha to take a 10-minute break every two hours.

Monisha previously appeared in the India Book of Records when she drew portraits on 50 eggshells in 1 hour, 31 minutes and 59 seconds.