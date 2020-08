Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a baby deer found trapped in a drainage pipe.

The Ashland Fire Department said the fawn had been spotted wandering in the area for a few days before being spotted trapped in the drain pipe Monday morning.

Firefighters used a 6-foot hook to gently pull the deer out of the pipe.

The animal was not injured, but was taken to an Animal Control facility to receive a veterinary assessment.