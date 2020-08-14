A ball python that escaped from its owner's backpack was captured about six weeks later when it was found hiding under a vehicle. Photo courtesy of the Victoria Police Department

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A 5-foot python that went missing in British Columbia was found more than a month later after apparently hitching a ride in someone's vehicle.

The Victoria Police Department said the ball python, which went missing July 2 but wasn't reported to authorities until Aug. 4, was found hiding under a vehicle this week about 2 miles from where it escaped from its owner's backpack.

" A patrol officer who is familiar with snakes took the snake into custody without incident," the department said.

Victoria Animal Control Officer Ian Fraser said it is unlikely the python traveled so great a distance on its own.

"Snakes just don't travel that distance," Fraser told the Times Colonist newspaper. "It probably slithered into a car and hitched the ride."