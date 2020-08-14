Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Firefighters and police in California came to the rescue of an owl dangling from a street lamp by a long piece of kite string.

The owl was seen entangled in the string by residents in a Pleasanton neighborhood and locals alerted the Pleasanton Police Department and the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

Firefighters cut the owl free of the kite line and police took the owl to a local veterinarian to be examined.

"We are pleased to report the owl is doing OK despite a rough night," the fire department said.