A Maryland man landed a 14.1-pound sheepshead in Chesapeake Bay, breaking a state record. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Department of Natural Resources

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man set a new state record when he was fishing in Chesapeake Bay and reeled in a 14.1-pound sheepshead fish.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said Daniel Mastronardi Jr., 33, of Dorchester County, was using peeler crab for bait while fishing for trout and striped bass in the lower bay when he unexpectedly reeled in a sheepshead.

"I really had no idea what I had on the line," Mastronardi said. "It really was one of the biggest I've ever seen."

The sheepshead weighed in at a whopping 14.1 pounds, beating the record of 13.73 pounds set by angler Dave Alveberg in 2017.

Mastronardi said he plans to have the record-breaking fish mounted for display.