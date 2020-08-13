Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Virginia animal shelter said a cat named Dennis Quaid will soon be on his way to a new happy home -- with actor Dennis Quaid.

The Far From Heaven actor said he happened to see a WSLS-TV story about a cat that shares his name at the Lynchburg Humane Society and decided he had to give the feline a home.

"It was really off the wall, but I just couldn't resist. I had to," Quaid told the TV station. "I'm out to save all the Dennis Quaids of the world."

The actor said he recently launched a pet-themed podcast with Jimmy Jellinek and Dennis Quaid the cat will have a new home at the office they share.

"Maybe they should start naming animals in shelters after different celebrities and see who bites," Quaid said.

Danielle Ulmer, the adoption center manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society, said staff were initially in disbelief.

"I was like there is no way this is real, like, someone is pranking us," Ulmer said.

Jellinek is planning to fly to Virginia from Los Angeles during the upcoming weekend to bring Dennis Quaid the cat home.