Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A Louisiana man is warning neighbors to be on the lookout for his unusual escaped pet -- a Nile monitor lizard.

Michael Lauraine said in a Facebook post his 2 1/2-foot lizard, Kido, escaped from his home during the weekend and is believed to be wandering loose in the area.

Lauraine warned neighbors not to try to capture the reptile without expert assistance.

"Please do not try to pick him up he doesn't know you and will react out of fear," Lauraine wrote.

Nile monitors can grow to be up to 7 feet long and are known to eat smaller animals.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said an investigation has been opened into the lizard's escape.

"The LDWF Enforcement Division is currently looking into whether or not any regulations were violated in relation to the liberating of this lizard into the wild. We cannot comment any further on it at this time," the department said in a statement.